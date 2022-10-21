 Skip to main content
Sunny & 80s for the weekend

  • Updated
  • 0

The warmup continues today with highs reaching the 80s under mostly sunny skies with winds picking up from the southwest gusting up to 25 mph. Tonight lows will reach the 50s with light winds and mostly clear skies. Warm and windy conditions expected through the weekend with highs in the 80s and clear skies. The next chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives Sunday into Monday. Additional rain chances possible through mid week with more seasonable temperatures.

