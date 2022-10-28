A sunny day ahead with highs in the mid 60s continuing today and mild conditions. Lows will drop into the 30s under mostly clear skies with a light winds. Seasonal temperatures continue into Halloween weekend with dry and mild conditions.
Sunny and 60s to end the week
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
