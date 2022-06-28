It looks like a nice day ahead with near-normal temperatures in the mid 80s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Tonight lows will be in the 60s with mostly clear skies. The heat returns tomorrow and Thursday with highs in the 90s. Thunderstorm chances return to the area Friday with continuing chances through the weekend.
Sunny and 80s today
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
