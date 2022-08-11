 Skip to main content
Sunny and 90s today

Today things continue to warm up with highs around 90° with clear skies. Thankfully, humidity will be on the low side making things a little more comfortable despite high temps. Winds will be mild today. Tonight lows will drop into the 60s under mostly clear skies. Things continue to heat up tomorrow with highs in the low 90s, with mid 90s in store for the weekend. Next best chance of rain for the area is early Monday morning.

