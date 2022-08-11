Today things continue to warm up with highs around 90° with clear skies. Thankfully, humidity will be on the low side making things a little more comfortable despite high temps. Winds will be mild today. Tonight lows will drop into the 60s under mostly clear skies. Things continue to heat up tomorrow with highs in the low 90s, with mid 90s in store for the weekend. Next best chance of rain for the area is early Monday morning.
Sunny and 90s today
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
-
- Updated
- 0
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today