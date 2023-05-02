 Skip to main content
Sunny & breezy Tuesday

Full Forecast 5/2

Temperatures are on the chilly side again this morning in the 40s with clear skies and breezy conditions. Today's forecast will be similar to yesterday's, just a bit warmer with sunshine, temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and a strong breeze from the northwest. Tonight lows will cool all the way into the 30s with strong winds and clear skies. A beautiful day  ahead for Wednesday as highs reach the 70s and calm conditions return to the area. Rain chances are on the way for Thursday and Friday with a big warmup heading into the weekend. 

