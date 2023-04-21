 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
SATURDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 32 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 27 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.
For the Freeze Watch, from late Saturday night through Sunday
morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Sunny & cool Friday

  • 0

Full Forecast 4/21

Starting off the morning with temperatures in the 40s with clear skies. Winds will pick up heading into the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50 and sunshine. A cool breeze from the northwest with gusts up to 30 mph through the afternoon. Temperatures plummet tonight reaching low temperatures in the 30s. A freeze warning is in effect through 9:00 am Saturday. Tomorrow looks to be mostly cloudy with strong winds and highs in the low 50s. Chilly pattern coming for the weekend, with record low temperatures forecast for Sunday.

