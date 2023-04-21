Starting off the morning with temperatures in the 40s with clear skies. Winds will pick up heading into the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50 and sunshine. A cool breeze from the northwest with gusts up to 30 mph through the afternoon. Temperatures plummet tonight reaching low temperatures in the 30s. A freeze warning is in effect through 9:00 am Saturday. Tomorrow looks to be mostly cloudy with strong winds and highs in the low 50s. Chilly pattern coming for the weekend, with record low temperatures forecast for Sunday.
Sunny & cool Friday
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today