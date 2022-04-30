Sunny end to the weekend

The storms last night brought St. Joseph about 1 and a quarter inch of rain as well as cooler temperatures for today with highs only reaching the 50s this afternoon. Tonight lows will reach the 40s under mostly cloudy skies with gusty winds up to 35 mph.
The weekend will end with slightly warmer temperatures tomorrow with highs in the 60s under mostly sunny skies. Our next chance for storms is Monday with strong to severe storms possible. Another round of rain is expected Wednesday into Thursday. Flooding will be a concern throughout the week.