Starting off the day with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 30s. Today is the first day of spring and certainly feeling like it with highs reaching the 60s under sunny skies with a strong breeze out of the south. Lows will reach the 40s overnight with clouds moving into the area with rain chances returning. Tomorrow we can expect off and on rain throughout the day with highs in the 50s. Warmer temps and rain chances continue through the end of the week.
Sunny & mild start to spring
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
