Starting off the morning with temperatures in the 40s and partly cloudy skies. Clouds will clear into the afternoon with highs in the 50s and lots of sunshine making for a mild day. Winds will be slightly breezy out of the northwest gusting up to 25 mph. Overnight more clouds will move in with lows reaching the 30s. Rain chances return tomorrow afternoon with cooler temps in the 40s. Rain chances will continue through midweek.
Sunny & mild start to the week
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
