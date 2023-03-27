 Skip to main content
Sunny & mild start to the week

  • Updated
  • 0

Full Forecast 3/27

Chilly start to the day so far with temperatures in the 20s and clear skies. Luckily, temperatures will warm back up into the 50s this afternoon with sunny skies and a light breeze out of the north. Dry daytime conditions expected today. Rain and snow chances return tonight with lows reaching the 30s. Rain chances stretch through Tuesday with highs in the low 50s. No accumulations are expected; however, slick spots on the roads are possible. 

