Sunny start to the day

  • Updated
We're starting off the morning with cool temperatures in the 20s and 30s with clear skies. Sunshine returns for the first half of the day with gradually increasing clouds into the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 30s with winds gusting up to 30 mph out of the southwest. Cloudy skies will continue into tonight with lows reaching the mid 20s. Thursday will be cloudy with highs in the mid 30s.

