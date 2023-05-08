Strong storms moved through overnight and now have pushed out of the area. We're starting off the morning with temperatures in the 60s, clear skies, and a light breeze out of the north. Overall clear skies will continue into the afternoon with highs reaching the low 80s. Tonight lows will reach the 50s under clear skies. Tuesday looks to be sunny and warm with highs in the 80s as unseasonably warm temperatures continue. Several chances for thunderstorms continue through the rest of the week.
Sunny & warm Monday
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
