Sunny & warm start to the week

  • Updated
  • 0

Full Forecast 2/20

Starting off the morning with clear skies and temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Once the sun comes up, temperatures will quickly warm up, eventually reaching the upper 50s this afternoon with sunny skies and a strong breeze out of the west. Tonight lows will drop into the 20s and 30s under partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow looks like another warm and sunny day with highs in the 50s once again. Well above normal temperatures continue through Wednesday.

