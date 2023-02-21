 Skip to main content
Sunny & warm Tuesday

Full Forecast 2/21

Starting off the day with temperatures in the 30s, clear skies, and a light breeze. Winds will pick up out of the southeast this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s once again with sunny skies. Tonight clouds move into the area with rain chances starting early Wednesday morning. Rain will continue through the day with highs reaching the 50s. Much cooler air will follow thanks to the cold front behind the rain leaving us in the 20s and 30s to end the week. 50s and sunny skies return for the weekend. 

