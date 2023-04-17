 Skip to main content
Sunny & warmer start to the week

  Updated
  • 0

Full Forecast 4/17

Starting off the morning with temperatures in the 30s and clear skies. Highs will return to the 60s this afternoon with sunny skies. Tonight lows will cool into the 40s with clear skies continuing. More sunshine on the way for Tuesday with strong winds out of the southeast boosting temperatures into the mid 70s. Rain chances return Wednesday followed by a cold front bringing temperatures into the 60s for the remainder of the week. 

