 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sunny weekend forecast

  • Updated
  • 0

Another warm and sunny day to end the work week today with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. Tonight lows will cool into the 40s under mostly clear skies. This weekend the dry and sunny conditions continue with highs in the mid 70s. Dry weather conditions expected for the next week with a trend toward above normal temperatures. Fire weather concerns are growing as area fuels dry out due to the worsening drought.

Recommended for you