Sunshine & 80s continue

  • Updated
Full Forecast 5/18

Starting off the morning with hazy skies once again due to wildfire smoke blowing in from Canada. Temperatures are beginning in the 50s with otherwise clear skies and calm conditions. Clouds will gradually build into the area this afternoon with highs in the low 80s and a slight breeze out of the southwest. Rain chances return tonight with chances for thunderstorms heading to Friday morning. Skies will clear by the afternoon/evening hours Friday with cooler temperatures in the 70s. Sunshine returns for the weekend with highs in the 70s and 80s.

