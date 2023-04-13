We have one more warm, dry, and windy day ahead. Starting off the morning with temperatures in the 50s and clear skies. Highs will reach the 80s once again this afternoon with sunny skies and a strong wind out of the south gusting up to 35 mph. There is a Red Flag Warning in effect for parts of northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri until 8:00 PM. Tomorrow clear skies will continue throughout the day with highs in the upper 70s. Friday evening chances for showers and thunderstorms return, continuing into Saturday.
Sunshine & 80s continues
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
