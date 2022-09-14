Another warm and sunny day ahead with highs in the upper 80s today. Winds will be picking up from the southeast this afternoon with low humidity. Tonight lows will reach the 50s under partly cloudy skies. Quiet weather will be the rule through the forecast period, with continued above normal temperatures through early next week.
Sunshine & 80s continues
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
