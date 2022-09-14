 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sunshine & 80s continues

  • Updated
  • 0

Another warm and sunny day ahead with highs in the upper 80s today. Winds will be picking up from the southeast this afternoon with low humidity. Tonight lows will reach the 50s under partly cloudy skies. Quiet weather will be the rule through the forecast period, with continued above normal temperatures through early next week.

Recommended for you