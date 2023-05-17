Waking up to fog across the area this morning along with temperatures in the 50s and clear skies. Visibility during morning commutes may be impacted by the fog. Highs will soar into the 80s this afternoon with abundant sunshine and little to no wind. It may be a bit hazy today with smoke moving in from large wildfires across Canada. Tonight lows will be in the mid 50s with partly cloudy skies. 80s will continue Thursday with rain chances returning Thursday night into Friday.
Sunshine & 80s today
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
