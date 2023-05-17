 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sunshine & 80s today

  • 0

Full Forecast 5/17

Waking up to fog across the area this morning along with temperatures in the 50s and clear skies. Visibility during morning commutes may be impacted by the fog. Highs will soar into the 80s this afternoon with abundant sunshine and little to no wind. It may be a bit hazy today with smoke moving in from large wildfires across Canada. Tonight lows will be in the mid 50s with partly cloudy skies. 80s will continue Thursday with rain chances returning Thursday night into Friday.

Recommended for you