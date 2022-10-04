Another day of above-average temperatures as highs continue in the 80s under mostly sunny skies with a light southerly wind. Tonight lows will reach the 50s with gradually increasing clouds. Slight chance for rain tomorrow morning with gradually clearing skies with a high of 77. Dry and quiet weather with continue through this week.
Sunshine and 80s continue
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
-
- Updated
- 0
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today