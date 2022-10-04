 Skip to main content
Sunshine and 80s continue

Another day of above-average temperatures as highs continue in the 80s under mostly sunny skies with a light southerly wind. Tonight lows will reach the 50s with gradually increasing clouds. Slight chance for rain tomorrow morning with gradually clearing skies with a high of 77. Dry and quiet weather with continue through this week. 

