Sunshine, rain, then snow for Sunday

After some storms passed through the area Saturday, we’re left with cooler temperatures and strong winds overnight into Sunday. Lows tonight will drop into the upper 20s with wind gusts up to 35 mph. Sunday will be much cooler than the past few days, with highs only making it into the upper 40s. Rain chances return Sunday night with chances for rain in the afternoon followed by a chance for snow overnight into Monday.
Temperatures for the work week remain on the cooler side, gradually warming into the 50s by midweek. Our next chance for rain and snow returns on Thursday.