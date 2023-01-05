 Skip to main content
Sunshine returns for the afternoon

Full Forecast for Thursday, January 5th

We're starting off the day in the 20s and 30s with partly cloudy skies. Clouds will clear into the afternoon with sunshine returning and highs in the upper 30s. Winds will be strong once again gusting up to 25 mph out of the northwest. Tonight lows will drop into the teens under mostly clear skies and calm conditions. Clear skies will continue into Friday with temperatures returning to the 40s under mostly skies. 

