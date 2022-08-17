 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sunshine returns today

  • Updated
  • 0

Pleasant summer day ahead with highs in the low 80s with sunny skies. Humidity will be on the low side today through the end of the week. Tonight will be calm and clear with lows reaching the upper 50s under mostly clear skies. Thursday will be very similar to today with clear skies and highs in the mid 80s. Rain chances return Friday night with thunderstorms possible.

Recommended for you