 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sunshine today, thunderstorm chances tonight

  • Updated
  • 0

Full Forecast 5/9

We're beginning the day with clear skies, temperatures in the 50s and 60s, and a light breeze out of the southeast. Sunshine will persist today as highs reach the 80s once again. Rain and thunderstorm chances return tonight with a few strong storms possible. Lows will be in the 60s this evening. Rain chances continue into Wednesday with highs in the 80s again. Above average highs will stretch into the weekend with many rounds of thunderstorms in the forecast Wednesday through the weekend.

Recommended for you