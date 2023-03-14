Starting off today with very chilly temperatures in the low 20s and clear skies. Big improvements on the way as temperatures reach the mid to upper 40s this afternoon with sunshine and a strong breeze out of the south gusting up to 20 mph. Tonight lows will reach the 30s under mostly clear skies. Highs will reach the 60s on Wednesday with rain chances and much cooler temperatures to end the week.
Sunshine with a big warmup today
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
