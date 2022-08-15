Today will be cloudy with highs in the low 80s with a slight chance for a few isolated showers this morning. Thunderstorm chances return tonight with lows in the 60s. The rain will continue through Tuesday morning. Much cooler temperatures for Tuesday with highs only reaching the low 70s. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1.00 inches to 2.50 inches are possible.
Thunderstorm chances return tonight
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
