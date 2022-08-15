 Skip to main content
Thunderstorm chances return tonight

Today will be cloudy with highs in the low 80s with a slight chance for a few isolated showers this morning. Thunderstorm chances return tonight with lows in the 60s. The rain will continue through Tuesday morning. Much cooler temperatures for Tuesday with highs only reaching the low 70s. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1.00 inches to 2.50 inches are possible. 

