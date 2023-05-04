 Skip to main content
Thunderstorm chances return

  Updated
  • 0

Full Forecast 5/4

We're beginning the day with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, clear skies, and calm winds. Many changes will come this afternoon as highs make it into the upper 70s, clouds move in, and winds pick up gusting up to 20 mph out of the south. A shower or two is possible throughout the afternoon although best chance for rain will tonight through Friday morning. No severe weather is expected with these storms. Above normal temperatures are expected for this weekend with strong storms possible Saturday afternoon and evening

