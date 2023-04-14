Starting off the morning with temperatures in the 50s and partly cloudy skies. Today will be very consistent to the previous three days with highs in the 80s, strong winds, and partly cloudy skies. Changes move in tonight as a cold front makes its way into the area bringing rain chances overnight and much colder temperatures for the weekend. Several chances for thunderstorms Friday night and again Saturday afternoon. Strong to possibly severe storms are possible, especially with the Saturday afternoon activity.
Thunderstorm chances this evening
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today