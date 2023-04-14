 Skip to main content
Thunderstorm chances this evening

Full Forecast 4/14

Starting off the morning with temperatures in the 50s and partly cloudy skies. Today will be very consistent to the previous three days with highs in the 80s, strong winds, and partly cloudy skies. Changes move in tonight as a cold front makes its way into the area bringing rain chances overnight and much colder temperatures for the weekend. Several chances for thunderstorms Friday night and again Saturday afternoon. Strong to possibly severe storms are possible, especially with the Saturday afternoon activity. 

