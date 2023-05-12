We're starting off today with humid and warm temperatures already, 60s across the board with cloudy skies. Highs will soar into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon with muggy conditions, overcast skies, and winds picking up from the south. Thunderstorm chances will return this evening with some strong to severe storms anticipated. Biggest hazards include large hail, damaging wind gusts, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Lows tonight will reach the 60s with cloudy skies. Dry weather returns Saturday with sunshine and highs in the 80s. More chances for storms on Sunday with mild and dry weather ahead for next week.
Thunderstorm chances this evening
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
-
- Updated
- 0
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
