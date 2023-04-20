Starting off the morning with thunderstorms moving through the area. A thunderstorm watch is in effect through 6:00 am this morning. Rain will continue through the next few hours clearing by late morning. With the cold front passing through temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 50s with strong winds and mostly cloudy skies. Skies will clear into the evening hours and overnight with lows cooling into the 30s. A cooler day ahead for Friday with highs in the 50s and sunny skies. Cooler temperatures are expected for tomorrow and into the weekend.
Thunderstorms clearing, 50s & cloudy for the afternoon
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
