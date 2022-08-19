Today will start out mild with sunny skies and highs reaching the mid 80s during early afternoon. A cold front will make its way into the area this afternoon and evening with scatted thunderstorms developing. Some may be strong. Rain chances will linger into tonight with lows in the 60s. A beautiful weekend forecast ahead of us with highs in the low 80s under mostly sunny skies. Next week looks to be dry with highs in the mid 80s.
Thunderstorms expected this afternoon and evening
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
