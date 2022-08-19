 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thunderstorms expected this afternoon and evening

  • Updated
  • 0

Today will start out mild with sunny skies and highs reaching the mid 80s during early afternoon. A cold front will make its way into the area this afternoon and evening with scatted thunderstorms developing. Some may be strong. Rain chances will linger into tonight with lows in the 60s. A beautiful weekend forecast ahead of us with highs in the low 80s under mostly sunny skies. Next week looks to be dry with highs in the mid 80s.

Recommended for you