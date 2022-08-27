We started off the day with sunny skies with rain showers moving through the afternoon and evening. Tonight lows will be close to 70 with thunderstorm chances continuing overnight. Rain chances linger into Sunday morning with gradually clearing skies throughout the day. Rain chances continue Monday through Tuesday morning. Severe weather is not expected.
Thunderstorms overnight into Sunday
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
