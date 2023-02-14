 Skip to main content
Thunderstorms possible this afternoon

Full Forecast for Tuesday, February 14th

 Starting off this Valentine's day with temperatures in the 40s with a lot of rain headed our direction. Strong winds, showers and thunderstorms are expected today. There is potential for a few storms to be on the strong side this afternoon. Tomorrow mild conditions return with cloudy skies and highs in the 40s during the afternoon with a strong breeze out of the northwest. Another system will move in Wednesday night into Thursday bringing snow chances and much cooler temperatures along with it.

