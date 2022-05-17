Thunderstorms this afternoon into tonight

It will be a cloudy start to the day today with temperatures starting off in the 60s this morning under mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances will return to the area later today with widely scattered thunderstorms late morning into early afternoon. There will be more strong to severe thunderstorms tonight, with main threats being heavy rain, wind gusts, large hail, and tornados not out of the question. Flooding will also be a concern. Lows overnight will reach the 60s.
Some rain may linger during the early morning hours on Wednesday with the rest of the day remaining dry with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 70s. Warmer than normal temperatures will continue through the end of the week with this weekend's forecast looking nice with temperatures in the 60s and clear skies.