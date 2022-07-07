Thunderstorms this morning followed by more rain chances tonight

Strong to severe thunderstorms moving through the area this morning. Flooding will be the main concern as the area is currently under a flash flood warning until 10 a.m. Be extremely careful on the roads this morning. The rain will clear out by afternoon with cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s, heat index in the upper 90s. Humidity will be high again today.
Tonight we have more rain chances on the way, with more thunderstorms possible overnight. Lows will be in the 70s overnight under mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances linger through Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.