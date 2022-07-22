It will be another hot and humid day ahead with highs in the upper 90s and a heat index of 104. Clear skies will continue through the day into tonight. Lows will be in the low 70s with breezy conditions overnight. One more day of high heat tomorrow with a heat index of 105 with sunny skies. Chances for rain and thunderstorms return Sunday into next week along with cooler temperatures.
Two more days of high heat
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
