...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From noon Friday to 8 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Two more days of high heat

It will be another hot and humid day ahead with highs in the upper 90s and a heat index of 104. Clear skies will continue through the day into tonight. Lows will be in the low 70s with breezy conditions overnight. One more day of high heat tomorrow with a heat index of 105 with sunny skies. Chances for rain and thunderstorms return Sunday into next week along with cooler temperatures. 

