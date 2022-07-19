The heat returns to the area today with highs in the mid 90s, heat index of 100. Winds will be coming out of the south gusting up to 20 mph during the afternoon. Humidity will remain high today. Clear skies continue into tonight with lows in the upper 60s. Slightly cooler weather tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s with clear skies. Hot and humid week ahead. Multiple chances for temperatures around 100 degrees with heat indices between 95-105 most days for the next 7 days. A heat advisory is in effect for portions of the area this afternoon.
Very hot and humid today
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
