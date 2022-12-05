It will be a pleasant start to the work week today starting off the morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Big warmup into the afternoon with highs reaching the mid to low 50s with partly sunny skies. Winds will be on the mild side starting off from the south this morning switching to coming from the north this afternoon. The winds will really start to pick up overnight as a cold front pushes its way into the area dropping lows into the 20s under mostly cloudy skies. A much colder day tomorrow with highs in the upper 30s and cloudy skies in the forecast for Tuesday.
Warm & pleasant start to the week
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
