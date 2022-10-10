Another warm day to start the work week with sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. Winds will be on the mild side out of the south. Moving into tonight lows drop into the upper 50s under partly cloudy skies. Rain chances are expected late tonight into Tuesday morning followed by another chance for strong to isolated severe storms Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Warm & sunny day ahead
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
