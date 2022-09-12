After a cool weekend, temperatures will warm up today into the low 80s under mostly sunny skies. It will be an overall mild and pleasant day with low humidity and light breeze out of the northwest. Tonight things cool down into the 50s under mostly clear skies. Tomorrow temperatures warm up even more into the upper 80s. Work week looks dry with above average temperatures. Unsettled weather pattern this weekend could lead to a few chances for showers and thunderstorms mainly across northern Missouri.
Warm & sunny start to the week
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
