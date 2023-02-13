We're starting off the day with clear skies and temperatures in the 20s. Beautiful, warm weather continues today with highs reaching the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies and calm winds. The mild weather ends tonight as rain moves in shortly after midnight with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Rain will persist through Tuesday morning with strong winds out of the southeast gusting up to 40 mph.
Warm & sunny start to the week
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
