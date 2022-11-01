 Skip to main content
Warm & sunny today

  • Updated
  • 0
7-Day Forecast

WA warm and sunny day ahead of us as temperatures reach the upper 70s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Tonight lows will reach the 50s under mostly clear skies. It will be a breezy and sunny day on Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s and clear skies. Above normal temperatures continue for the next couple of days. Fire weather continues to be a concern with dry conditions and gusty winds. A cold front will move into the area Thursday night, giving us much cooler weather for the weekend along with rain chances.

