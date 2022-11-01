WA warm and sunny day ahead of us as temperatures reach the upper 70s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Tonight lows will reach the 50s under mostly clear skies. It will be a breezy and sunny day on Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s and clear skies. Above normal temperatures continue for the next couple of days. Fire weather continues to be a concern with dry conditions and gusty winds. A cold front will move into the area Thursday night, giving us much cooler weather for the weekend along with rain chances.
Warm & sunny today
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
-
- Updated
- 0
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today