Warm & sunny Tuesday

  Updated
  • 0

Full Forecast 4/18

Beginning the morning in the 50s with clear skies. Another big warmup on the way for the afternoon with highs reaching well above normal temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, sunny skies, and winds picking up out of the east. Tonight lows will drop into the 60s with rain chances returning. Rain chances continue into Wednesday with highs in the 70s and strong winds out of the south. Slight chance for a few strong thunderstorms late tonight across northern parts of the viewing area. Chances for strong to severe thunderstorms are possible again Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Chilly temperatures ahead for the weekend with highs in the 50s for Saturday and Sunday.

