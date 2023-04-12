Waking up to temperatures in the 50s this morning with clear skies and a strong breeze out of the south. Another big warmup on the way today with highs reaching into the 80s with clear skies and gusty winds out of the south up to 35 mph. Tonight we'll cool down into the 50s again with clear skies and strong winds continuing. Tomorrow's forecast looks to be similar with highs in the 80s for the third day in a row and sunny skies. Rain showers and thunderstorm chances return Friday night into Saturday.
Warm, sunny & windy Wednesday
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
