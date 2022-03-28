Warm-up followed by evening storms tomorrow

Temperatures were slightly below average today with highs in the mid to upper 50s under mostly sunny skies along with windy conditions. Tonight temperatures will cool down into the low 40s under mostly cloudy skies. Conditions will remain windy with gusts up to 25 mph overnight.
Tuesday brings us our next chance for rain, however most of the day will be dry. A few isolated showers will be possible during the afternoon hours. Rain chances will really start to ramp up late Tuesday night into the overnight hours. Strong to severe storms will also be possible as a cold front approaches our area. Temperatures will be a bit throughout the rest of the week thanks to the cold front.