It was a beautiful start to the weekend today with highs in the 80s under mostly sunny skies. Tonight lows will be in the 60s under partly cloudy skies. Warm and windy conditions continue through the rest of the holiday weekend with temperatures near 90 under mostly sunny skies Sunday with winds out of the south gusting up to 40 mph. Rain chances return on Tuesday along with cooler temperatures coming with the cold front.
Warm, windy conditions continue into Sunday
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
