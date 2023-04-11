Starting off today in the upper 40s and low 50s and clear skies. We have yet again another significant warmup today with highs reaching the upper 70s/low 80s with sunny skies and a strong breeze out of the southwest gusting up to 25 mph. Tonight lows will be in the 50s under clear skies. Another warm and sunny day will follow tomorrow with highs in the low 80s and strong winds. Fire weather will be a concern these next few days due to strong winds and warm temperatures. Next chance for rain returns Friday night into Saturday.
Warm & windy forecast
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
-
- Updated
- 0
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today