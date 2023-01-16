 Skip to main content
Warm & windy start to the week

Full Forecast for Monday, January 16th

Starting off the day with temperatures in the 50s with rain showers clearing out of the area. The rest of the day will be warm and dry with highs staying close to 50 through the afternoon. Clouds will start to clear with sunny skies for today as well as strong winds out of the south with winds gusting up to 30 mph. Tonight lows will drop into the 30s with clear skies. Sunny skies on the way for tomorrow with rain and snow chances returning on Wednesday. 

