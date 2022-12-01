 Skip to main content
...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY...

Very gusty south winds combined with low relative humidity values
and dormant grasses will result in elevated fire weather
conditions today. Relative humidity values are expected to drop
near 30 percent this afternoon with south winds gusting up to 40
mph.

Any fires that ignite will spread quickly and burn out of
control. Extreme caution should be exercised when operating
machinery around dry grass or stubble fields. Open burning should
be avoided.

Warm & windy Thursday

Full weather forecast for Thursday, December 1st

Starting off the day on the cold side once again with temperatures in the 20s. A big warm up ahead for the afternoon with highs returning to the 50s with partly sunny skies. It will be windy today with wind gusts up to 35-40 mph and elevated fire weather conditions. Lows will drop to the 30s overnight with mostly clear skies. Even stronger winds of 45-50 mph expected on Friday with temperatures breaking into the 60s.

