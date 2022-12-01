Starting off the day on the cold side once again with temperatures in the 20s. A big warm up ahead for the afternoon with highs returning to the 50s with partly sunny skies. It will be windy today with wind gusts up to 35-40 mph and elevated fire weather conditions. Lows will drop to the 30s overnight with mostly clear skies. Even stronger winds of 45-50 mph expected on Friday with temperatures breaking into the 60s.
Warm & windy Thursday
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
